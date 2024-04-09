Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

