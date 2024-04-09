ERC20 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,002.92 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $48.32 million and approximately $6,002.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,100.06 or 1.00137818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011479 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00133430 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0334679 USD and is down -55.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,063.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.