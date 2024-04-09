Eric Chapman Sells 48,900 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:FVI traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.55.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.1271642 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on FVI
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.