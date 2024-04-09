Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 77,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 314,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.