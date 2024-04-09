Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.15 or 0.00047983 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $365.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,093.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.22 or 0.00990285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00141080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00193786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00138010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,463,435 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

