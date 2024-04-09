Ethereum Classic Price Tops $32.77 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $32.77 or 0.00047514 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.80 billion and $352.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,975.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $673.63 or 0.00976629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00141914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00191015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00137746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,467,672 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

