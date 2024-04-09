Ethereum Tops One Day Volume of $18.76 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $422.05 billion and $18.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,514.98 or 0.05098939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00068567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00023644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,465 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.