EthereumFair Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.18 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $88,669.96 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Coin Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.05131551 USD and is down -12.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $63,319.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

