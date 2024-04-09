ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (AMND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.66.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Stock Performance

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

