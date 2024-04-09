ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.574 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.06.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MVRL opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.
