Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several analysts have commented on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Euronav

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Euronav Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter.

EURN stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.