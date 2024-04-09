Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.
Several analysts have commented on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of Euronav
Euronav Price Performance
EURN stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
