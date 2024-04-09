Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 55000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 5.70.

About Europa Metals

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

