EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 120,060 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 143.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

