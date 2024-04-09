Evercore ISI Upgrades Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) to Outperform

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUGX. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AUGX

Augmedix Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 165,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 45,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $188,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,183.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,878 shares of company stock worth $549,173. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.