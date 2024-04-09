Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1402309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.50. The company has a market cap of £2.06 million, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Evgen Pharma news, insider Toni Hänninen acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,656.63). 40.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.
