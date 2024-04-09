Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,230 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Evolent Health worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

EVH stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. 524,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

