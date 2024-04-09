Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $478.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,896,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,789,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.