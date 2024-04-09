Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.36 and last traded at $120.51. Approximately 4,130,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,218,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.55.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $481.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,896,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,789,125,000 after buying an additional 6,786,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

