Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $21.25 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $73,892.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

