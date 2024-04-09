FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

