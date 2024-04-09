FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

