FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.