Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 475,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,051 shares.The stock last traded at $222.73 and had previously closed at $223.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.62.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.