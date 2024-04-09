Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

