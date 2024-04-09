Financial Comparison: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) & Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 73.80 -$33.28 million N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics $390,000.00 583.81 -$52.34 million ($0.75) -4.29

This table compares BeyondSpring and Ovid Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BeyondSpring has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BeyondSpring and Ovid Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 51.17%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.50%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics -13,351.53% -49.76% -38.16%

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Ovid Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

