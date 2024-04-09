Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.70. 4,733,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.