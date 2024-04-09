Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

