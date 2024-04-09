Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.23. 40,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.