Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 3,347 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 854,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

