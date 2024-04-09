First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of FHB opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

