First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $258.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $179.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.