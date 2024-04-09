First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.