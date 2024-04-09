Flare (FLR) Trading Up 11% This Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $28.97 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,826,413,253 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,811,208,279.24014 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04148918 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $35,424,673.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

