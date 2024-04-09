Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

F opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

