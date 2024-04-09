Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Fortress Biotech stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.91.
About Fortress Biotech
