Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.0% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,126. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

