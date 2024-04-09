Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of MA traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.58 and a 52-week high of $490.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
