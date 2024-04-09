Foxtons Group plc (FXTGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 12th

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004525.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
FXTGY opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Foxtons Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.70.
About Foxtons Group
