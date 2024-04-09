Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:FSP opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently -8.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
Featured Articles
