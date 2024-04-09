Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:FSP opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

About Franklin Street Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

