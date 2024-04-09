Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,721,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,234,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

