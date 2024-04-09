FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 833,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,552,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,817,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 718,473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 557,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 302,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

