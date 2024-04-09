FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 833,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
