FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 707,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

