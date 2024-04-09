FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) is Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 4.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:QJUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 37,016 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

