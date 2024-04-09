Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,794,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,562,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,571. The company has a market cap of $311.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.