G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $213.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00068563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005935 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.