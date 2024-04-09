Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.07. The stock had a trading volume of 201,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

