Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Trading Up 0.8 %

GNRC opened at $135.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after buying an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,537,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

