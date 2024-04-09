Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 14800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Geomega Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

