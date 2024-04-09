Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $58,975.07 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $58,975.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550,140 shares in the company, valued at $34,286,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,484.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 351,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Getty Images by 45.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.