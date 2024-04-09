GICTrade (GICT) One Day Volume Tops $17,251.18

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $88.70 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.89147076 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars.

